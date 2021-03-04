"I'm a fan of The Miz" - Bobby Lashley breaks character to praise former WWE Champion

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has explained why he is a big fan of The Miz, the Superstar he defeated to win the title.

While speaking on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Bobby Lashley said that The Miz is excellent as a heel and that he has also been successful away from the ring.

"I enjoyed everything. I'm never a person to put down on anybody, but I think Miz is incredible," said Bobby Lashley.

Corey Graves responded by stating that The Miz is one of the most underrated Superstars in WWE. The WWE commentator said that the A-Lister's "job" is to be "obnoxious and annoying" and that his role in WWE is to get "beat up". Lashley agreed with Graves' assessment of Miz and said this.

"No one is better at it, and he's - everything about it. I mean there were some parts here where we had to add a little extra time, Miz just grabbed the mic and he just starts going. He was just playing it to the character so much - and he gets it. And that's why he's so successful. And they asked me in an interview last week, they were like, 'You know some people have doubts about The Miz being the champion, this that and the other.' Well, if they don't like Miz, they're probably jealous. If you read any of the reports online, I think Miz just bought a $6-7 million dollar house, Maryse is gorgeous, he has a great family, he has a reality show, a game show, he's doing movies. He's the only two-time triple crowner. I'll take any one of those. If you don't like Miz, you have a little bit of jealousy in you. I'm a fan of The Miz." said Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley's road to WrestleMania 37

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship this week on RAW after defeating The Miz.

It seems like The All Mighty will head into WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion and defend his title at The Show of Shows.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley has expressed his desire to face former champion Drew McIntyre next month at WrestleMania, which he spoke about again on After The Bell.

Please H/T After The Bell and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.