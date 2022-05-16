"Made me feel tiny"- Bobby Lashley breaks character to praise top rival in WWE

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley was full of praise for Omos, calling The Giant a "freak of nature."

The two powerhouses have been on a collision path since the All Mighty returned from injury in March. Lashley handed Omos his first loss at WrestleMania 38. But The Colossus was able to turn things around at the next premium live event with a little assistance from MVP.

Speaking to So Catch about his ongoing feud, Lashley recalled being in the ring with veterans such as Booker T and The Big Show, and how their presence helped him in his initial days:

"One thing about me, when I first started in the wrestling business, I was fortunate enough to go against Booker (T), (The Big) Show, (William) Regal, Finlay, all these guys and they kind of took me under their wing and walked me through matches. Coming back now, that was the first thing I started with the Hurt Business,"- Bobby said.

The former WWE Champion added that he feels he is in the same role as the veterans, helping out the rising stars during the matches. Lashley also heaped praise on Omos and said he loves working with him:

"Somebody like Omos, the guy is a freak of nature. He's the only person that I've ever been in the ring with that actually made me feel tiny. I enjoy it. I love fighting. Combat sports is my life, so getting a challenge like him, it was great. I had to find a way to pick him apart, break him down, and take him out. Now, the feud is a little mushy because MVP is in there. We're going to see. There are a lot of good things to come," he added. (H/T- fightful)

WWE Hall of Famer believes MVP is the "X factor" in the feud between Bobby Lashley and Omos

The feud between Lashley and Omos has been enthralling so far, with both powerhouses being 1-1 against each other. The duo are slated to lock horns for the third time on RAW this week, this time inside a steel cage.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently stated his thoughts on the rivalry, stating that MVP betraying the All Mighty was a turning point in the feud and gave Omos a massive advantage.

The wrestling veteran added that MVP helped Bobby Lashley become a force to reckon with in WWE and he is doing the same with Omos.

Bobby Lashley has made it clear multiple times in the past that after he's done with the Nigerian Giant, he will go after his former manager. Stating that the feud is now personal.

Edited by Ken Norris