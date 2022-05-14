WWE Hall of Famer believes three-time champion is the "X factor" in the feud between Bobby Lashley and Omos

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield believes MVP being in Omos' corner gives The Colossus a massive advantage over Bobby Lashley in their ongoing feud.

In the last few years, MVP had played a key role in establishing Lashley as one of the top stars in the company, helping him become a two-time WWE Champion. However, the former Hurt Business manager aligned himself with Omos on RAW after WrestleMania 38, betraying the All Mighty.

Speaking about the ongoing clash between the Titans on this week's The Bump, JBL claimed that MVP is the "X factor" in the rivalry. The wrestling veteran also compared him to legendary managers like Freddie Blassie and Paul Heyman:

"I don't think there's any doubt that MVP is The X Factor. You have certain X factors every generation, you had 'Classy' Freddie Blassie... you had Paul Heyman and I think MVP is in that same category. He took Bobby Lashley, who's incredibly talented and would have been world champion anyway, but took him to a different level of world champion. He's doing the same for Omos. I think he really is The X Factor, I think these two giants are pretty equal except for MVP. MVP being with Omos, I think that's the difference," JBL said. (32:00-32:33)

Bobby Lashley will face Omos on WWE RAW next week

The feud between The All Mighty and Colossus could reach its fever pitch on next week's Monday Night Show as the two powerhouses will lock horns in a Steel Cage Match.

Lashley and Omos have been on a warpath since WrestleMania this year, where the former WWE Champion handed the Nigerian Giant his first singles loss in the company. However, with MVP in his corner, Omos was able to turn things around, defeating The All Mighty at WrestleMania Backlash.

This week on RAW, Lashley challenged The Colossus to the aforementioned match following a failed attempt to get his hands on MVP during a VIP Lounge segment. The match was made official later in the show.

With the threat of interference from MVP neutralized, can Bobby Lashley go one up over Omos, or will the Colossus continue his path of destruction? Share your thoughts by sounding off in the comments!

