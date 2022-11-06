Bobby Lashley breaks silence after controversial loss at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 might not be a memorable one for Bobby Lashley as he breaks his silence after suffering his first one-on-one loss against Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia.

The All-Mighty and The Beast Incarnate have similar wrestling and MMA backgrounds but had never crossed paths in the same company. Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar battled for the first time at WWE Day 1 with Lesnar getting the victory and winning the WWE Championship.

Today, they met each other in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Lashley put Lesnar in the Hurt Lock, to which the Beast Incarnate reversed it into a pin to win. After the loss, Bobby Lashley opened up about how he felt about Lesnar getting the pin at WWE Crown Jewel 2022:

"I was ready to die out there. There's not a tomorrow for me, there is not a day after tomorrow, there is a now," said Lashley. "That was the biggest challenge that I had, it was beating Brock Lesnar. People have been talking about it for years and I went out there and failed... I failed, that's what happened, I failed. So back to the drawing board, Quit? Give up? What do I do? That was a test and I was supposed to win and then now what?" (From 0:18 to 0:46)

It will be interesting to see what Bobby Lashley does next as he stormed off during the interview and even hinted at quitting and leaving the show after his loss at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Bobby Lashley had his second singles encounter with Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

In 2022, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley came face-to-face in the same square circle for the first time. For decades, fans have wanted a showdown between the two. They finally got their dream match at WWE Day 1.

However, it was a Fatal 5 Way match for the WWE Championship which Lesnar won. The same month, the two faced each other in a singles match at WWE Royal Rumble, where Lashley won with the help of the Tribal Chief.

The two faced each other inside an Elimination Chamber where Lashley was taken out of the match before he could exit the pod. This led to Lesnar winning the WWE Championship without pinning The All-Mighty.

Today, the former MMA stars faced each other once again in Saudi Arabia in a singles match. In the end, Lesnar reversed the Hurt Lock and rolled over to get the three count over Lashley to win at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Do you think Bobby Lashley can make it 2-1 against Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comment section.

