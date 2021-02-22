Bobby Lashley breaks silence after helping The Miz win WWE title at Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley has just posted his first reaction after beating the tar out of Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2021.

At tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 show, Drew McIntyre came out of the hellish structure with the WWE title still on his waist. In a surprising turn of events, Bobby Lashley came out and hit a devastating Spear on McIntyre, kicking off a brutal beatdown on the WWE Champion. Suddenly, The Miz's music hit, and out came the former WWE Champion with the Money In The Bank briefcase.

In a matter of seconds, The Miz hit a Skull Crushing Finale on McIntyre to become a two-time WWE Champion. Bobby Lashley posted a tweet soon after, reacting to his beatdown on McIntyre. Check out the tweet below:

Bobby Lashley's dastardly attack came out of the blue

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are no strangers. The duo were allies back in 2018-19 and put down a string of babyfaces on WWE RAW around that time. McIntyre went on to become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36 by beating Brock Lesnar, while Lashley formed The Hurt Business soon after.

At Backlash 2020, McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley to retain his WWE title, and their short-lived feud came to an end. It seems like Bobby Lashley didn't forget his big loss to McIntyre on that night, judging by his actions tonight.

Bobby Lashley recently opened up on a potential rivalry with Drew McIntyre, on the road to WrestleMania 37:

"I want that fight, I want that title. Drew is old-school. He fits into any era. He’s tough, he’s real. We have a lot of unfinished business. Adding Brock always adds a lot. He’s as real as it gets, and he’s someone I want in the ring. So I’m open to that, but me and Drew can do it on our own, too. There are a lot of options, which is great for everyone."

It would be intriguing to find out what exactly Bobby Lashley had in mind while attacking Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber when he grabs a mic on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW.