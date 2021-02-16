"I want that fight" - WWE RAW star eyes Triple Threat match involving Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 37

RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley has opened up on the idea of a Triple Threat match involving Brock Lesnar in his latest interview with Sports Illustrated.

Bobby Lashley is currently one of the most powerful entities on WWE TV, and has been heavily pushed by the company for a while now. While talking about a possible WWE title match at WrestleMania 37, Lashley stated that he and Drew McIntyre have a lot of unfinished business.

Lashley then added that he wants to face Brock Lesnar in the squared circle as well. He said that he is open to the idea of a Triple Threat involving himself, Brock, and McIntyre.

"I want that fight, I want that title. Drew is old-school. He fits into any era. He’s tough, he’s real. We have a lot of unfinished business. Adding Brock always adds a lot. He’s as real as it gets, and he’s someone I want in the ring. So I’m open to that, but me and Drew can do it on our own, too. There are a lot of options, which is great for everyone."

This guy says I won’t call you out @BrockLesnar. This is me calling you out. https://t.co/RLSEaPdPTx — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 23, 2020

Bobby Lashley has wanted to face Brock Lesnar for a long time now

Both Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are former legit MMA fighters. Lashley and Lesnar have never faced off in a WWE ring, and it has become one of the biggest dream matches of the current era.

Fans have been wanting to see these two goliaths collide for a long time now, with Lashley occasionally tweeting about wanting to face Brock Lesnar as well. In one of his recent interviews, Lashley revealed that he has never talked to Brock:

"I've never talked to Brock, I don't even know Brock really well. So, it's usually through his advocate or someone else that you can even get any kind of dialogue. So, I'm not the one to ask that question. It's those other guys, 'cause I'm ready.'"

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at WrestleMania is certainly an interesting idea. Would you like to see these three big men go at it at The Show of Shows? Sound off.