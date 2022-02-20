Bobby Lashley breaks silence after losing WWE title without competing in Elimination Chamber match

Bobby Lashley finally shared his first post after losing the WWE title inside Elimination Chamber last night.

Bobby Lashley won his second WWE title at Royal Rumble by defeating Brock Lesnar. The Almighty One was set to defend the belt inside the Elimination Chamber at the namesake event in Saudi Arabia. A series of unfortunate events led to Lashley being taken out of the match, though. Thus, he lost his prized possession without even competing in the match.

Lashley has now shared a tweet as well as an Instagram post, reacting to his tragic loss at Elimination Chamber.

Bobby Lashley was taken out of the match before he could leave his pod

During the early moments of the WWE title Elimination Chamber match, Seth Rollins put Austin Theory through Lashley's pod. As a result, the glass shattered and hit Lashley, who was left in a dazed state. He was then helped out of the chamber.

Bobby Lashley never returned, and Brock Lesnar ended up becoming the new WWE Champion by easily destroying everyone in sight.

Soon after Lashley's big loss at Elimination Chamber, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide shared a depressing report about his health:

“I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any RAW’s. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Bobby Lashley's second WWE run kicked off in 2018 on the RAW brand after WrestleMania 34. He didn't do much of note during the first two years of his run, but was then given a major push on the RAW brand.

He won his first WWE World Championship last year by defeating The Miz on the road to WrestleMania 37. Lashley's second title run didn't last as long as his first reign did, and he would want nothing more than to return and rightfully claim what he unfairly lost at Elimination Chamber.

