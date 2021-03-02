Bobby Lashley reacts to winning the WWE Championship 

In a moment that was 17 years in the making, Bobby Lashley has finally won the WWE Championship.

The Almighty took to Twitter soon after his big title win to react. Lashley made it clear that "The Almighty Era" is upon us.

Bobby Lashley has finally won the big one in WWE

Bobby Lashley's first WWE run in the mid-2000s was a huge success, but he failed to become the WWE Champion at the time. He won the ECW World title during that run and was involved in the "Battle of the Billionaires" match at WrestleMania 23.

Lashley wanted a more coveted prize, though, and soon after his WWE title match loss to John Cena, he parted ways with the company. He then went on to bag success outside the company.

Bobby Lashley made his WWE in return in 2018 and spent around two years doing nothing much of note. The Hurt Business' formation in 2020 changed everything. Lashley has been pushed as an unstoppable monster on WWE RAW, and it all paid off in the end. Here's Lashley talking about wanting to become WWE Champion earlier today.

"The suits I throw together and the way that I walk—we’re trying to steal the show without even wrestling. Even what I bring to the table: a military background, I graduated college with honors, single father doing my thing and still being able to train and fight. Every aspect of a champion. I check every one of those boxes, and I think everyone understands that. Even though I walk around and do bad things, people know I’m the man, and I have the opportunity to do some big things in this company."

Bobby Lashley now holds the WWE title with WrestleMania 37 almost upon us. It seems like Lashley will be involved in the main event of The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on a WWE title match pitting Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at 'Mania? Sound off in the comments.