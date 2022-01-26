Bobby Lashley says Brock Lesnar is "a different animal" ahead of their WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley has described his Royal Rumble opponent Brock Lesnar as a different animal going into their big match on Saturday night.

The two titans are set to collide for the holy grail of pro wrestling, the WWE Championship. This is one of the most highly anticipated matches in recent memory.

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Bobby Lashley said Brock Lesnar is a different animal, but he's confident that he'll walk out with the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

"I've said this before, he (Brock Lesnar) is a different animal,'' said Lashley.''The sports or combat psychology that I have has really come alive with Brock because you're trying to pick apart a person that has no weaknesses.''

Lashley went on to say that physical attributes wouldn't determine the winner, he stated that the man with the most perseverance would end up the victor.

''So that's what makes the challenge interesting for me because it's going to be something, which may not be the strongest, the fastest or the toughest. It's going to be the rise of the man who wins the fight,"

Bobby Lashley doesn't think his match with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble will be their last

At WWE Day 1, The Almighty and The Beast Incarnate showed us a glimpse of what we could see at the Royal Rumble. Their one-on-one match will undoubtedly be a hard-hitting bout.

The pair produced the most noteworthy moments in the Fatal-5-Way match at Day 1. Both superstars used their signature maneuvers multiple times and displayed incredible power during the match.

Bobby Lashley doesn't think his Rumble match with Lesnar will be a once-off affair.

"I don't think this will be done, the reason being is because a lot of people talk about our similarities,'' said Lashley. ''The biggest similarity we have is the desire to win. Brock, he needs to win, I need to win, so two people that need to win one match can't dictate that because who does not win that person has to come back and avenge."

Lashley entered WrestleMania last year with the WWE Championship, and it's possible that he could do the same thing again this year.

