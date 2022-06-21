Bobby Lashley faced former and current champions in a gauntlet match on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced former tag team champions The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and the current United States Champion Theory in a Gauntlet match on the latest episode of RAW.

Theory and Bobby Lashley had an interaction during last week's pose-down, which continued during tonight's episode. It didn't take long for the former WWE Champion to finally get his chance as he was then scheduled for a gauntlet match.

Despite Bobby facing former and current champions like Chad Gable, Otis, and Theory, he was still able to collect the victory.

The match first started with Chad Gable, and the two had good back-and-forth action. However, Lashley was able to overpower his opponent.

As the match came to an end, Gable attempted to turn luck on his side but was halted by a belly-to-belly suplex from his opponent. Lashley then performed the Hurt Lock to get a submission victory.

In an instant, the other half of The Alpha Academy slipped inside the ring where he dominated the now-tired Lashley. The action was taken outside with Chad Gable at ringside.

Despite him being overpowered, Lashley was still able to pick up the victory via disqualification after Chad Gable interfered. Even after the conclusion, the two remained in the ring to further assault Lashley.

The third and final entry for the match was none other than Theory himself. However, their face-off didn't last long as the current champion was caught in an unexpected cradle by Bobby Lashley as he got the three count.

With their match now set for next month's Money in the Bank event, fans are anticipating whether the title will change hands or will remain with Theory.

