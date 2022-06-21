Former WWE Champion issues a challenge for Theory's United States Title

The latest episode of WWE's Monday Night RAW saw Bobby Lashley getting his revenge on Theory after being attacked by the latter last week before issuing a challenge to the United States Champion.

The previous episode of the red show featured a pose-down between Theory and Bobby Lashley, which ended in The All Mighty's favor. However, after the segment, Theory splashed baby oil on his opponent's face.

Things took a turn this week for the challenger, as Lashley was now able to get his revenge by splasing baby oil on an unsuspecting Theory.

The segment started with Vince McMahon's protegee along in the ring, taunting his former opponent and calling himself the new face of WWE. He also added how he expected a foul reaction from fans by saying nobody can relate to him as the youngest and greatest United States Champion in history.

He then proceeded to pose and taunt not just Bobby but the fans as well. However, this didn't last long as the former WWE Champion made his presence known. He then splashed Theory with baby oil.

The segment ended with the champion retreating from the ring. The All Mighty held the title up high to issue a challenge while Theory watched from outside.

The US Champion then announced in a backstage segment that Lashley would get a title shot at Money in the Bank if he was victorious in a Gauntlet match.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far