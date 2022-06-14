Theory uses bizarre object to attack Bobby Lashley in the main event of RAW

Theory and Bobby Lashley headlined this week's episode of RAW. It wasn't a US Title match but a flex-off between the two men.

The All Mighty comfortably emerged victorious after getting the crowd's approval. However, things didn't end over there. Theory, furious at how things played out, demanded a second round.

By the end of the segment, he got the better of Lashley by squirting baby oil onto his face. It was a bizarre object and a strange way to get one over The All Mighty.

Clearly, Lashley is entirely focused on the US Championship and dethroning the youngest champion in the title's history. Theory, meanwhile, has also been busy taking shots at John Cena, who is set to return in two weeks on RAW.

Some would argue that Theory vs. Cena doesn't need the US Title on the line, while Lashley could elevate the title more now that he is an established top superstar.

Will Bobby Lashley vs. Theory happen anytime soon? Or will we continue to see a feud build-up to Money in the Bank 2022? Only time will tell.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far