Watch: Bobby Lashley shares a few words before his title match on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley is all set for his career-defining match on tonight's episode of RAW. After winning the right to challenge him last week, the Almighty will face The Miz for the WWE Championship. Lashley shared a few words before his match earlier today.

The former United States Champion took to Twitter a few hours before RAW to share some words of wisdom to The Miz and the WWE Universe. Bobby Lashley seems confident about his chances in tonight's WWE title match. The odds are heavily in his favor, and The Dominator knows it.

In his video, Lashley reminded everyone that this match was a long time coming and that there is no way The Miz will stop him. Despite doubting The Miz, he said it is "nothing personal" and that the A-Lister happens to be in the way of "history."

"Tonight is the night. 17 years in the making. Miz is the one to stop me? I don't think so!"

In his six years with WWE, Bobby Lashley has only had four title opportunities. He has never won a top title, and his latest attempt was in June last year against Drew McIntyre.

Bobby Lashley could become only the third African-American to win the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley is serious when he says he will be making history. If The Almighty were to win the WWE Championship tonight, he would join The Rock and Kofi Kingston as just the third African-American to lift the belt.

Lashley would also become only the fifth African-American Superstar to win a World championship. Booker T and Mark Henry are the other former Heavyweight Champions.

It is a huge surprise that Bobby Lashley has never held a World title, given how dominant he has been over the past year. Many fans are confident of Lashley's chances tonight and expect him to go on and defend the title at WrestleMania 37.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will become the third-ever African-American WWE Champion tonight? Let us know down below.