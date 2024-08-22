Bobby Lashley confirms major career change after WWE departure

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently dropped a huge bombshell as he confirmed a career change following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. All Mighty is one of the most decorated stars in the pro wrestling world.

Lashley joined WWE in 2005 and started performing for the company's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He was soon called up to the main roster and went on to become one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle.

The 48-year-old won several titles, including the ECW World title, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship. However, The All Mighty was recently released from the Triple H-led promotion after his contract expired on August 16, 2024.

During an interview on The Laboratory with Plaz, Bobby Lashley said that he loved to push himself and set up new goals every day. Lashley mentioned that he wanted to do a marathon and also win a world championship in jiu-jitsu.

However, the WWE legend also dropped a huge bombshell as he confirmed a major career change by revealing that he had a boxing match lined up in Vegas but did not disclose his opponent's name.

"I love to be able to push myself to do things that are ridiculous. I set goals for myself every day. What can I do? How far can I push myself? How much can I do? I want to run a marathon. I’m going to try to do that pretty soon. I’ll do jiu-jitsu. I’m going to try and win a world championship in jiu-jitsu. I’m going to do a boxing match. We’ve already talked about this boxing match. I might have an opportunity to do it. I’m boxing somebody in Vegas. There is an opponent," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Check out his interview below:

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dropped footage of him training for boxing

After confirming his career change, former WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley took to Instagram to post a video of his boxing training session. The All Mighty also sent a motivating message in his post's caption.

"The excitement of future possibilities fuels my drive - each decision opens up new doors, and I can’t wait to see where they lead. I’m unproblematic, but I can definitely be a problem! #bobbylashley #builtdifferent #boxing #training #workout," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see who Bobby Lashley will face in his debut boxing match in Vegas.

