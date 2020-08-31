Bobby Lashley crowned as the new United States Champion at WWE Payback

A new WWE United States Champion has been crowned tonight at WWE Payback. In the opening match of the main card for WWE Payback, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews to capture the WWE United States Championship for the second time in his career.

After a back and forth matchup, Bobby Lashley locked in the 'Full Lashley' Full Nelson submission hold to defeat Apollo Crews via submission. Once the match was over, Bobby Lashley's Hurt Business colleagues MVP and Shelton Benjamin brought in a ringside photographer to snap photographs of the new WWE United States Champion with the other members of The Hurt Business.

However, the former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews wouldn't stand by and watch the new titleholder revel in his victory.

Apollo Crews attacked MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley after match, before quickly exiting up the ramp inside the WWE ThunderDome, proclaiming that Apollo would soon get his United States Championship back.

The Hurt Business and Bobby Lashley succeeds at WWE Payback

Apollo Crews headed into WWE Payback after defeating Bobby Lashley's Hurt Business colleague MVP at last week's WWE SummerSlam pay per view.

Heading into the showdown against Bobby Lashley tonight, MVP stated to Apollo Crews "last week you got lucky, this week you've got Lashley", implying that Bobby Lashley was an obstacle far too big for Apollo Crews to overcome.

MVP's words would prove to be very prophetic. Despite all of the offence that Apollo Crews sent the way of Bobby Lashley, The All Mighty was too much for Apollo Crews and dispatched of Crews to become the WWE United States Champion for the second time in WWE.

With his victory tonight at WWE Payback, this is Bobby Lashley's second WWE United States Championship reign of his career. Bobby Lashley's previous WWE United States Championship run came in 2006 when Lashley defeated John 'Bradshaw' Layfield during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley becoming the new WWE United States Champion at WWE Payback? Will Apollo Crews soon reclaim the WWE United States Championship?