Bobby Lashley defeats popular star who asked for his WWE release in January; attacked by 4-time World Champion

Bobby Lashley has arguably become the highlight of Monday Night RAW, at least in the second half of 2022 when the likes of Cody Rhodes was injured. This week, The All Mighty was confronted by Mustafa Ali, who demanded a title shot. While he didn't get an immediate chance at gold, he certainly got a match.

This match would be yet another banger for Lashley, who has been putting on incredible matches this year. However, it wasn't just a good match -- it was a good story of the toughness of Mustafa Ali, who put in everything he could but ultimately fell short. Unlike nearly everyone before him, he didn't tap out to The Hurt Lock. He passed out, earning the United States Champion's respect.

While Bobby Lashley helped Ali back up in a sign of respect, he was attacked by Seth Rollins, the 4-time World Champion. It was a transition into Rollins' tense face-to-face segment with Matt Riddle. Before Riddle came out, Rollins even called the US Champion "Bobby Trashley."

Whether it was simply a transition or a tease of a future feud remains to be seen. However, it's unlikely that Rollins would have attacked Bobby Lashley if no feud was planned post-Extreme Rules.

Mustafa Ali recently responded to a fan asking why WWE hasn't utilized him well. See what he said.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

Poll : 0 votes