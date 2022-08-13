Bobby Lashley to defend US Title against 2-time WWE Champion for the first time ever on RAW

Bobby Lashley's next opponent for the WWE United States Championship has finally been revealed.

The All Mighty captured the title at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event by dethroning the then champion, Theory. He successfully defended it against Ciampa on RAW this past Monday. In the main event of the show, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa's ally, The Miz, in a No Disqualification Match.

WWE recently announced on its social platforms that Bobby Lashley will defend the coveted United States Title against The Phenomenal One on Monday Night RAW next week.

Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles will face each other for the first time ever on WWE RAW

The All Mighty and The Phenomenal One are two of the biggest names in the entire pro wrestling industry right now. They have both held the prestigious WWE Championship multiple times in their careers.

Bobby Lashley has been on a dominant run on the Red brand, and he's been portrayed well as a babyface. He and AJ Styles will undoubtedly put on a good match on the Red brand next week, and Styles has the credibility to dethrone him for the United States Championship.

The Phenomenal One is a former US Champion, and it's been a while since he has held any title in WWE. This will be the first time ever that the two stars will collide in a one-on-one match in WWE. It'll be interesting to see which one of them will emerge victorious on RAW.

Who do you think will win the US Title on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

