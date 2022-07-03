Bobby Lashley wins United States Title at WWE Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley has defeated Theory to win the United States Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

The two stars put on an entertaining match, and we saw the first title change of the night. However, Theory will still be recognized as the youngest person to hold the title in WWE.

The 24-year-old captured the championship several weeks ago on Monday Night RAW by dethroning former champion Finn Balor. So far, Theory has had successful title defenses against the latter and Mustafa Ali. However, things changed tonight.

During the match at Money in the Bank, Theory tried several ways to defeat The All Mighty, but he was unsuccessful. He even used Bobby Lashley's finishing move, the spear, against him, but it didn't work.

In the end, Bobby applied the Hurt Lock to win the bout via submission at the premium live event. The All Mighty is now a three-time US Champion, and it'll be interesting to see what he will do as the titleholder.

With Theory no longer the champion, he could go on to face John Cena in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam. A feud was teased between the two stars on RAW, and The Biggest Party of the Summer is a suitable place for the bout to happen.

