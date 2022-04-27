John Cena returns to face Theory - Good idea or not?

John Cena vs. Theory is a match clearly earmarked for the future. Many comparisons have been made between the current United States Champion and arguably the greatest WWE Superstar to ever hold the title.

Recent rumors have indicated that Vince McMahon sees his protégé as a young John Cena. WrestleVotes went on to report that the WWE Chairman will align every resource toward his success.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful” Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful”

But what really set the stage for a showdown between John Cena and the up-and-comer was an interaction on social media. When the young heel took a shot at the all-time legend, the latter showered him with compliments, declaring that the United States Champion's talent far outstripped his own.

John Cena @JohnCena Theory @austintheory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/austintheory1/… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/austintheory1/…

We at Sportskeeda have access to arguably the greatest pro wrestling journalist of all time in Bill Apter and get to sit under his learning tree daily. He had a very interesting take regarding John Cena vs. Theory, admitting that he sees the up-and-comer as a younger version of the legend.

"Cena will ensure they will have the best match possible and make certain YOU CAN SEE Theory after their possible classic confrontation," said Apter with his trademark sense of humor.

One doesn't have to read between the lines to understand where Mr. Apter is coming from. Yes, the promising young heel has gotten over with today's hardcore wrestling fans. But a tussle with a Hollywood star would launch him into the mainstream - maybe even open the door to a possible acting career down the line.

The only question then is the ageless, timeless pro wrestling conundrum - who wins the match? Will Cena return to action only to lose ONCE AGAIN, having already fallen to Roman Reigns? Can the promising young rookie afford a loss like this after his WrestleMania defeat?

We even asked Theory about the comparisons with John Cena

Not long ago, Vince McMahon's chosen one spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling about the comparisons to Cena. The young star admitted that he was honored, but boldly declared that he wanted to forge his own path:

"So John Cena was somebody that inspired me to be in the WWE. So, I think that's like a huge honor. But I want to pave my own road and let Austin Theory be known for being the first Austin Theory."

Could the upcoming match, if it ever happens, be the first step toward that goal? Only time will tell.

