'I want to pave my own road' - Current RAW Superstar reacts to John Cena comparisons 

John Cena may no longer be an active member of the current roster, but the impact of his legacy is being felt to this very day.

Austin Theory is one of today's most promising RAW Superstars, someone who's being groomed by Mr. McMahon both on and off-screen. Many comparisons have been made between Cena and Theory, with legendary manager Jim Cornette praising the latter's work on his podcast.

Miguel Perez from Planeta Wrestling had a chance to speak to the star ahead of his big match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. How does the rising star react to comparisons with arguably the greatest sports entertainer of all time?

"So John Cena was somebody that inspired me to be in the WWE. So, I think that's like a huge honor. But I want to pave my own road and let Austin Theory be known for being the first Austin Theory," said Austin Theory. [0.22-0.47]

Austin Theory wants to face John Cena and retire him for good

In a previous interview with Alternative Sport, Theory was given two choices. Would he prefer to team up with Cena or retire the legendary performer? Theory chose the latter.

"Gosh, that's a tough one, man, they both sound amazing," said Theory. "But I think, I think for Austin Theory. Yeah, you'd have to really not "see" Cena anymore because I'd have to retire him. I'd have to do it, man."

That match, unfortunately, will not take place at WrestleMania this year. Austin Theory will take on the SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee in singles competition.

