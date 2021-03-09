Bobby Lashley to defend the WWE Championship tonight; updated RAW preview

Who needs Fastlane when you can defend the WWE Championship on RAW instead? Tonight, Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE title against The Miz in a rematch from last week's show.

Seeing as how Miz didn't even want to fight Lashley last week, and their match was an absolute squash, a rematch here makes little sense in the grand scheme of things.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

Last week on Raw, Bobby Lashley conquered The Miz in dominant fashion to become the new WWE Champion in a Lumberjack Match. Tonight, the All Mighty titleholder will kick off his reign in a rematch against The A-Lister. Can Miz find a way to overcome the intense force of nature? Or will it simply be the first stop on the All Mighty Road to WrestleMania?

Before Lashley defends his title, The Hurt Business is scheduled to celebrate The Chief Hurt Officer's historic championship win on RAW. This is something that could potentially start tonight's broadcast.

Will Shane McMahon apologize to Braun Strowman on RAW?

Last week, Shane McMahon's insistence on Braun Strowman tagging in Adam Pearce during their RAW Tag Team Championship match resulted in The Hurt Business retaining their titles.

Strowman wasn't happy with McMahon after the match and has now requested an apology tonight on WWE RAW. Strowman isn't likely to get his apology, which should continue to build on the story of the two men facing off at WrestleMania in April.

