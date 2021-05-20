Bobby Lashley's three-word response to question about possible new WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley has dismissed Kofi Kingston’s chances of defeating him for the WWE Championship.

The @WWEonFOX Instagram account asked their followers whether or not WWE fans want to see Kingston win the WWE Championship again. Lashley, who lost a non-title match against The New Day member on this week’s RAW, reacted with three crying with laughter emojis. He also wrote the words, “Not a chance.”

@WWEonFOX's question did not impress Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship in a high-stakes contest at the recently concluded WrestleMania Backlash event. The following night, Kofi Kingston defeated both Randy Orton and Lashley in separate singles matches on RAW.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Kingston looks likely to re-enter the WWE Championship picture after his non-title victory. The 39-year-old’s only previous reign with the title lasted 180 days in 2019.

Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship reign so far

The Miz's WWE Championship reign only lasted eight days

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz on the March 1, 2021, episode of RAW to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. The All Mighty had previously failed to win the title from John Cena in 2007 and from Drew McIntyre in 2020.

One week after winning the WWE Championship, Lashley retained the title against The Miz on RAW. He went on to defeat McIntyre in the opening match on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Bobby Lashley took advantage of the triple threat stipulation to retain his WWE Championship against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.

The finish to the match saw McIntyre land a Claymore Kick on Strowman. Lashley then threw McIntyre out of the ring before hitting a spear on Strowman to pick up the win.