“I’ve been watching this guy” - Bobby Lashley sets his sights on dream match with undefeated WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship at this year's Money In The Bank premium live event. He has his eyes set on the annual match between the U.S. and Intercontinental Champions at Survivor Series and the currently undefeated IC champ Gunther.

Lashley plans to successfully defend his belt on tonight's episode of WWE RAW against Ciampa. The Black Heart won two matches on last week's episode to become the No. 1 contender. The match between the two 'mid-card champions' The All Mighty and the man formerly known as Walter is a dream match for many.

Lashley recently sat down for an interview with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats. He discussed the importance of the United States Championship to him, his plans with the belt, and his future challengers. When asked about a possible bout against Gunther, he had this to say:

“I love a fight. And he’s on my radar, of course. He’s been doing some good things and I like him. I like his energy. I like his attitude. I mean, that to me is a fight that I like. That’s the kind of thing that I like. Those are things that I’m here for,” Lashley said. “Ever since he’s been in, everybody’s been talking to me. I’ve been getting tweets of Gunter, Gunter, Gunther, and I’ve been watching this guy. So I think it would be a good opportunity for us to kind of like mingle, get a little match in,” said Lashley [h/t Cageside Seats]

The two men have a long road ahead to reach a prospective match. While Bobby Lashley defends his title against Ciampa tonight, Gunther will be defending his belt against Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown later this week.

"It'll hurt his hand" - Bobby Lashley comments on possible receiving Gunther's signature chest chops

One highlight of Gunther's moveset is his signature chest chops. The Ring General hits his opponent's chest with such force that the clap rings around the arena and the receiver's chest instantly turns red.

During the same interview, Bobby Lashley commented on being ready for the Austrian's trademark chops:

“I don’t even think it’ll hurt me,” Lashley said with the utmost confidence. “He’s chopping people and knocking him down. I think he’ll chop me and it’ll hurt his hand,” said Lashley. [h/t Cageside Seats]

With a match between the two powerhouses just a blurry visage on the horizon, fans should not hold their breath for the match. But the prospect of a Champion vs. Champion match between the two fills many with excitement

