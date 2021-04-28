Bobby Lashley explains why he crashed RAW's main event

Bobby Lashley was present at the main event during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe witnessed Lashley's questionable tactics as he attempted to have Drew McIntyre defeat Braun Strowman in the main event.

The idea was to give McIntyre the win, in order to prevent Strowman from being added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. Unfortunately, Lashley's plans didn't work out as Strowman eventually won the match.

However, Bobby Lashley recently revealed on Twitter that there was another agenda related to his appearance at this week's main event. Apparently, The All Mighty was there to scout out potential competition.

The WWE Champion also gave a similar explanation on RAW Talk.

"Business isn’t always handled in the ring. You gotta know who you’re up against. @The305MVP and I did our scouting and now we know. #WrestleManiaBacklash: It’s on! #WWERaw @WWE"

Bobby Lashley will now face Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a triple threat contest at next month's WrestleMania Backlash event. So scouting the competition was a smart idea on Lashley's part.

With the inclusion of Strowman, the buildup to this WWE Championship match has become quite intriguing. It will be interesting to see how Bobby Lashley deals with both The Monster Among Men and The Scottish Warrior in the upcoming weeks.

What is next for Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business?

In addition to his upcoming WWE Championship defense at WrestleMania Backlash, Bobby Lashley will also be contemplating the future of The Hurt Business. The stable has been short on manpower since Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were removed from the group.

There have been instances that both prove and disprove the possibility of some affiliation between MVP and the duo of Mace and T-Bar.

The Hurt Business is always recruiting, and there are plenty of talented individuals on WWE's roster that could find themselves in the faction.

While the current focus is on the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, who would you like to see join The Hurt Business? Let us know in the comments section below.