Bobby Lashley to face former champion at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has officially announced that Bobby Lashley will face Omos in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania Backlash. This will be a rematch from their bout at WrestleMania 38, which The Almighty won.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley scored another win over the giant in an arm-wrestling match. However, the former WWE Champion was attacked after the contest. Omos, along with his new manager MVP, challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash.

On this week's episode of RAW Talk, it was officially announced that the bout would be taking place at the upcoming premium live event.

Omos opens up about his WWE tryout

The Nigerian superstar signed with the wrestling juggernaut in 2019, and he made his main roster debut as 'The Big Ninja.' He was also portrayed as a RAW Underground bodyguard before receiving a push as AJ Styles' tag team partner.

During an appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Omos spoke about his tryout, stating that he trained alongside SmackDown star Ridge Holland and other names.

"They [WWE] just brought me in one day for a tryout. They put me in a class with the guys, I remember. Who was in that class with me? I remember Ridge Holland was in that class specifically. I always say, I think if I had any coaches other than Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss, I don't think I would have taken this shot," said Omos.

Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest stars in the company right now. The Almighty scored a win over 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble and is the first person to pin Omos. Now that MVP is by the latter's side, it remains to be seen if The Almighty can win again or not.

