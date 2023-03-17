Bobby Lashley on facing his childhood hero in WWE

Bobby Lashley recently opened up about sharing the ring with Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, in WWE for the first time.

Lashley considered Kane to be one of his childhood heroes. On October 21, 2005, The All Mighty eliminated several superstars in a Battle Royal at a live event before standing face-to-face with The Big Red Machine.

In an interview with Milwaukee radio station Jammin' 98.3, Lashley recalled how he felt when he turned around to see someone he idolized growing up:

"You could hear the kinda rumbling from the crowd because I was a young, hot kid, like, 'Bobby's killing everyone!' Threw them over and as I turned around, I remember I turned around real slow and as I turned around, The Big Red Machine's there standing on the other side of the ring. My kid heart was going [beating fast], but my Bobby Lashley toughness kicked in. It was just a surreal event. It was crazy." [10:00 – 10:33]

Kane eliminated Lashley to win the untelevised match. The two later crossed paths in several multi-man bouts, but they never faced each other one-on-one.

Bobby Lashley played as Kane on a WWE video game

Away from the ring, Bobby Lashley sometimes plays wrestling video games with his children.

The two-time WWE Champion said he selects the Kane character because his daughter likes to play as Bobby Lashley:

"To this day, I'm still a big fan of his," Lashley added, referring to Kane. "They always say you never wanna meet your heroes, but when I actually met him, super cool guy, so it's always been something that I was cool with. You know I had a feud with Booker [T] so long? Booker's in there as somebody that I would definitely pick [to play as]. JBL. There's all kinds of different guys I would pick if I could not be The All Mighty." [10:34 – 11:03]

Moving forward, Lashley is unsure whether his planned match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 will go ahead. Kane, meanwhile, recently refused to rule out an in-ring return at the age of 55.

Would you like to see Kane vs. Lashley one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

