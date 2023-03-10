WWE Hall of Famer refuses to rule out in-ring return

Once you are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, it doesn't mean you have to retire from the in-ring competition.

Multiple Hall of Famers like Edge, Trish Stratus, and Lita are all currently scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 39.

The Icon Sting is still an active competitor in AEW. This certainly leaves the door wide open for any Hall of Famer to lace the boots back up and step into the squared circle.

Kane recently sat down with Scott Mitchell of PWMania to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if his current political career has closed the door on a potential retirement match down the line, Kane said he's always willing to leave the door open when it comes to wrestling.

“I’ll always leave that door open. In WWE we never say never," Glenn Jacobs said. "I don’t know what will happen. I do some stuff here and there in the WWE. That’s a part of me and it’s something I enjoy and want to do for the rest of my life. If it’s something in the ring, I don’t know. Maybe you have to ask Kane that question.”

Who will headline the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame?

With less than a month away from WrestleMania 39, we still don't know who will be inducted into the 2023 class of the Hall of Fame.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Batista was interviewed by Comicbook.com on the red carpet for the Knock at the Cabin premiere and admitted he was hoping to be inducted this year in Hollywood.

"I hope so, but I can't say for sure," Dave Bautista said. "I can say that I'm trying. I am trying."

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Batista wants to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 cultaholic.com/posts/batista-… Batista wants to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 cultaholic.com/posts/batista-…

What do you make of Kane's comments? Would you like to see The Big Red Machine have one last match in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Would you like to see Kane have one last match? Yes No 0 votes