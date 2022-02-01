Bobby Lashley has fantastic response to Elimination Chamber announcement

Bobby Lashley doesn't appear to be too concerned about defending the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber next month.

The All Mighty recently defeated Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. With the help of Roman Reigns, Lashley was able to successfully capture the WWE Championship.

Following WWE's announcement this morning that Lashley would defend his championship inside the Elimination Chamber on February 19, The All Mighty took to social media to respond in a confident manner.

"Been there, done that *fist emoji*," Bobby Lashley tweeted.

For those unaware, Lashley captured the ECW Championship back in 2006 at December to Dismember inside of the Elimination Chamber.

Who will face Bobby Lashley inside the Elimination Chamber?

With Brock Lesnar likely moving back to SmackDown and Big E being "traded" to the blue brand before the Royal Rumble event, which five men will step into the Elimination Chamber to face Lashley?

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding Lashley's title defense at the Elimination Chamber premium live event next month:

"After conquering Brock Lesnar to reclaim the WWE Championship in an epic showdown at Royal Rumble, 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley will now defend his title against five elite challengers inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber when the Premium Live Event emanates from the world’s largest pillarless superdome in Jeddah on Saturday, Feb.19."

While WWE doesn't provide any hints as to who Lashley's opponents will be, the RAW roster is filled with stars who could pose a challenge for the All Mighty. The likes of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Riddle could serve as dangerous opponents in the menacing structure.

You can catch this match and the rest of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Peacock and the WWE Network on Saturday, February 19.

What are your thoughts on Lashley defending the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber? Do you think The All Mighty leaves Saudi Arabia with the title? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

