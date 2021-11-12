"I was trying to help out a lot of guys" - Bobby Lashley opens up on dropping the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley has opened up on dropping the WWE Championship to Big E in a recent interview with TalkSPORT.

On the September 13, 2021 episode of WWE RAW, the All Mighty lost the WWE Championship to Big E when the latter cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. While it was undoubtedly a crowning achievement for Big E, Lashley's dominant run as WWE Champion ended that night.

Bobby Lashley, much like the Powerhouse of Positivity, won the WWE Championship for the first time this year when he defeated The Miz. He spoke to TalkSport and explained how it felt to drop the title to Big E:

"It felt great to drop [the WWE title] to Big E. There’s a few guys who just need a push and during my time as champion, I was trying to help out a lot of guys. Like Riddle and [Xavier] Woods, look what they’ve done afterwards. It helped elevate them and that’s what I tried to do. When I came back, I wanted the title, but I wanted to be that guy," Lashley said.

He went on to give his honest thoughts on up-and-coming talent in WWE:

"When I started out, I had Booker T, Big Show, JBL, Undertaker, Finlay and all these guys that wanted to work with me and help me. It's all about respect and that's what I want to do with a lot of these young guys coming up. We have some superstars coming up, some of the guys in NXT too, that have got it. Just to be in the ring with me will help them. I'll beat them, but they'll be alright! [laughs]," Lashley said.

Lashley even explained that he wanted to be a veteran guy who likes to help elevate younger talents much like the superstars before him such as Booker T, The Undertaker, JBL, Big Show, and Finlay who helped him at the start of his career.

Bobby Lashley will represent RAW at WWE Survivor Series

This past Monday on RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Dominik Mysterio to replace him as a member of Team RAW. WWE official Adam Pearce, who made the match, showed concern at the lack of star-power and veteran experience on the Red team.

Lashley defeated Dominik in dominant fashion after he made the latter tap out to The Hurt Lock. Of course, Dominik's father Rey Mysterio did not condone Lashley's attitude and, oddly enough, The Master of The 619 has no choice but to team up with the person who took his son's spot.

