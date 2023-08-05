Bobby Lashley finally breaks silence about new WWE faction

This week, Bobby Lashley's new plan finally came to fruition. After weeks of appearing hinting at it, his new faction took shape this week on SmackDown.

The Street Profits attacked The Brawling Brutes and Gallows and Anderson this week during SmackDown. They obliterated them during their match, all while wearing shirts and suits, in their new look.

After they were done as they walked back up the ramp smirking, they were joined there by Bobby Lashley. This is clearly the faction that has been teased for some time with Lashley appearing with The Street Profits backstage for some time. He had even spoken about getting new clothes for Ford and Dawkins, something fans saw take shape this week.

The star also appeared with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, but for the time being, they are down in NXT. Williams split up with Hayes last week, so it remains to be seen if he will join Lashley on the main roster.

Lashley himself finally broke his silence about the prospective faction after SmackDown. He posted a caption saying his break was over and it was time to win, in a picture with The Street Profits.

"Break's over. Time to take over!!"

The message was clear, but it remains to be seen who Bobby Lashley's faction target next and what their name will be.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!