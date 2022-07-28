"That’s what you get" - Bobby Lashley gets warned by 3-time WWE Champion in the aftermath of RAW

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sheamus took to Twitter to send a message to Bobby Lashley.

This past Monday night, Sheamus teamed up with Theory to face the duo of Lashley and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. After a hard-fought match, the reigning United States Champion picked up the win for his team.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus warned Lashley after hitting him with a gruesome knee on RAW. The Celtic Warrior wrote:

that’s what you get.

Check out Sheamus' tweet below:

The three-time WWE Champion has been feuding against Drew McIntyre for weeks. According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a big singles match between the two men could occur at SummerSlam.

The winner of the bout could go on to become the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns, who will defend it against Brock Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam.

Meltzer said:

''If anything else is added, it would be getting to the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match to determine the next top contender for the title and the main event for Clash at the Castle on 9/3 in Cardiff, Wales,''

The WWE Universe's reaction to Sheamus' tweet to Bobby Lashley

The WWE Universe had interesting reactions to Sheamus' tweet to Bobby Lashley.

Taking to Twitter, fans called for another world championship run for The Celtic Warrior and took digs at Bobby Lashley as well. Check out some of the tweets below:

LacklusterFC @brandondidier11 @WWESheamus Sheamus deserves a World Title run @WWESheamus Sheamus deserves a World Title run

One fan even referenced Liverpool FC's recent loss to Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season friendly match. After all, The Celtic Warrior has been a lifelong supporter of the Premier League team.

WWE is yet to confirm Sheamus' SummerSlam match. However, Bobby Lashley will defend his US Championship on the show against former champion and arch-rival, Theory.

