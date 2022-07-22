WWE reportedly building towards a big match for Drew McIntyre against multi-time World Champion

Drew McIntyre has been waiting for his big push for a long time. The man who carried the company as the WWE Champion during the pandemic era has become somewhat of an afterthought lately. However, he will reportedly get a chance to main event Clash at the Castle by facing Sheamus at SummerSlam.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have become thorns in each other's sides. The two men were set to face each other to become the next number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. However, four-time world champion Sheamus has been backing out of the matches, having Ridge Holland fill in for him.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that they will finally have a big match at SummerSlam. The winner of the match will take on the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in September:

''If anything else is added, it would be getting to the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match to determine the next top contender for the title and the main event for Clash at the Castle on 9/3 in Cardiff, Wales,'' said Meltzer.

Will Drew McIntyre get his title shot at Clash at the Castle?

The Scottish Warrior was rumored to be the choice to face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. As per the original plan, Reigns will face Randy Orton at SummerSlam and then go on to defend his title against McIntyre at the UK Premium Live Event.

However, due to Orton's injury, he was replaced by Brock Lesnar in the match. If McIntyre and Lesnar win their respective matches at SummerSlam, then they would face each other again after their match at WrestleMania 36 which had no audience.

McIntyre has never beaten Reigns in a high-profile match, and finally beating The Tribal Chief in his home country be a massive moment in his career.

