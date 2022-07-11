Roman Reigns now has a 20-0 winning streak against former WWE Champion

Roman Reigns recently made his return to WWE's live events with a big win over arch-rival Drew McIntyre.

Reigns is currently the most protected superstar in the company. About two months ago, he announced at the Cedar Rapids WWE show that it could be his last live event appearance, and didn't wrestle at WWE live events since.

But at the show in Sacramento, California, Reigns made an appearance. He took on Drew McIntyre in a WWE Undisputed Universal title match. The bout ended with The Tribal Chief pinning McIntyre after hitting him with a devastating Spear.

Check out the full match, plus the final moments of the same, below:

Roman Reigns has yet to lose a singles match to Drew McIntyre

The first singles outing between The Tribal Chief and The Scottish Warrior took place at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Reigns was a babyface and picked up a victory over McIntyre at the mega event. Over the next two months, Reigns picked up two more wins over McIntyre, one of those being a disqualification victory.

At Survivor Series 2020, Reigns and McIntyre faced off in a Champion-vs-Champion match, and Reigns won this time around as well.

The next 16 singles matches between the two top superstars took place at WWE live events. Interestingly, McIntyre failed to win even a single match out of them. Thus, Roman Reigns has now beaten McIntyre in 20 singles matches.

However, last year, Reigns showered major praise on The Scottish Warrior:

"There ain't nobody. I could say my favorite number two, Drew. He's my favorite number two. There's a bunch of number twos, threes, whatever you want to call it. We can we can rank them. It really don't matter. They're under me. How far under? Who knows? Who really cares? How strong of a number two do you want to be? At this point, my favorite is Drew McIntyre," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest superstars in WWE today. He has put down some of the most dominant wrestlers in the company. Unfortunately, he still hasn't managed to pick a singles win over Reigns.

Only time will tell if he ever manages to score that much-needed singles victory over The Tribal Chief.

