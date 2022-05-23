Watch: Roman Reigns makes a disheartening comment about his future

Roman Reigns might have wrestled his last live event match at last night's WWE Sunday Stunner live event in Cedar Rapids.

In the main event of WWE Sunday Stunner in Cedar Rapids pitted Roman Reigns with Drew McIntyre. The Tribal Chief picked up a big win over McIntyre. As is usually the case, he delivered a heartfelt speech immediately after.

This time though, Reigns took fans by surprise by making a bold statement about his immediate future. During the final moments of his speech, Reigns stated that this could be his last live event, leaving fans dumbstruck. Check out the clip below:

Roman Reigns had previously stated that he's starting a new phase in his career

Earlier this month, Reigns competed against McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Trenton. Following his victory over The Scottish Warrior, Reigns gave a heartfelt speech stating that he might never return to Trenton again.

"I've been here many times, you know what I'm saying? I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support," said Reigns.

Reigns is one of the greatest superstars to ever step into a WWE ring. He has carried WWE SmackDown on his back for the past two years and is hands down the biggest heel in the company. Reigns has held the Universal title for more than 600 straight days and there's seemingly no one on the roster who can stop him. With his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Reigns won the WWE title as well and now holds both top titles in the company.

Reigns has been regularly competing at WWE live events for a while now. He is a major reason why WWE's live events do incredibly well in terms of ticket sales. If there's truth to Reigns' statement, one wonders how much his absence will impact WWE's live event sales performance.

Do you believe that Reigns has just wrestled his last live event match in Cedar Rapids?

