Bobby Lashley indirectly takes a dig at part-time WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley remains one of WWE's most active full-time superstars at the age of 46. In a recent interview, The All Mighty appeared to take a shot at the likes of Logan Paul ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Paul is set to face Seth Rollins in a marquee match at WWE's biggest event of the year on Saturday. Lashley, meanwhile, is currently without a spot on the card after his storyline with Bray Wyatt suddenly ended.

The two-time WWE Champion told Denise Salcedo that he is looking forward to watching his fellow full-time superstars at WrestleMania:

"For me, of course it's the guys that's spent the time and put in the work for the business," Lashley said. "We wrestle all the time, three days a week, and there's a lot of guys that have been putting that work in, like myself, all the way throughout the years, and I wanna see those guys succeed at WrestleMania." [5:42 – 5:59]

Without naming Paul, Bobby Lashley seemingly criticized the YouTube sensation's lack of WWE experience:

"I don't wanna see these people that have that little glory of saying, 'Hey, I'm gonna come in for one big match-up,' and use our platform to do whatever they want. Those guys can come and do what they do, but at the end of the day I want the guys that are here all the time, that are busting their a** on a regular basis, to be successful in this business." [5:59 – 6:16]

Paul has received widespread praise for his WWE in-ring ability and promo skills. In November 2022, he produced an impressive performance against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Bobby Lashley previously spoke about backstage etiquette in WWE

Logan Paul surprised many with his performance alongside The Miz against Dominik and Rey Mysterio on his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. Since then, the 27-year-old has faced The Miz and Roman Reigns in singles matches. He also competed in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble.

In August 2022, Bobby Lashley told TV Insider that he wanted Paul to shake hands backstage like the rest of the roster:

"I haven't gotten the chance to know Logan that much. He has passed by a few times. I walked by and shook his hand. I don't know if he'll be a full-time person on the roster, but it would be good for him to shake a little more hands and get to know more people."

Lashley has also previously praised Paul. In November 2022, he said the celebrity was "one of us" after signing a WWE contract.

