What Bobby Lashley said to Vince McMahon after winning the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley's "All Mighty" reign as WWE Champion has just begun. Winning the title has been a dream come true and was something he wished he could have accomplished early in his career.

Despite the fact he had to wait 16 years, Bobby Lashley is happy it took him this long and even said the same to Vince McMahon himself.

Speaking to Justin Kinner on the Justin Kinner Show, The Dominator shared some details about his WWE Championship victory.

Lashley expressed how he would have liked to have won the title sooner, given all the perks of being a champion. However, he feels the long wait made it even more special.

"I enjoy the wait. Of course, I would have wanted it sooner because of all the perks that come with it. Champions make a little extra money and get extra things. I just flew on a private jet to Raw. Those are the things you get as WWE Champion and I wish I would have had it before. At the same time, winning it, and I even told this to Vince [McMahon], 'I'm glad it took me this long to win it.'"

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz on the March 1, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW to become just the third African-American to win the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley will defend his title at WrestleMania 37

The Almighty will be heading into WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion, and is preparing himself for a great match against Drew McIntyre. WWE confirmed on the most recent RAW that The Scottish Warrior will get his title rematch at the Show of Shows.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania! 🏆



Get in! 👌#WWERAW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4PMhD2oY8p — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley will be looking to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. However, the last time the two met in a singles match it was the King of Claymore Country who came out on top at Backlash 2020.

Do you think Drew McIntyre can take back the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley? Let us know down below.