Bobby Lashley issues a threat to Brock Lesnar; Shelton Benjamin responds

Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin are the three WWE Superstars that have formed The Hurt Business. The Hurt Business is one of the most dominating factions in WWE right now and claims to pose a threat to all of WWE. Bobby Lashley went out of his way to say that the group even poses a threat to Shelton Benjamin's good friend, Brock Lesnar.

A few weeks before Money In The Bank, Bobby Lashley aligned himself with MVP. At the Money In The Bank PPV, MVP was scheduled to face R-Truth but was replaced by Lashley. Bobby Lashley made quick work R-Truth and secured the win at the PPV.

Coming out of Money In The Bank, MVP uplifted Bobby Lashley's status by getting him a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash. At the PPV, Bobby Lashley came up short because of a distraction by Lana. After WWE Backlash, Lashley divorced his storyline wife and aligned himself with MVP permanently.

In the subsequent weeks, MVP tried recruiting Apollo Crews to his stable, but he denied the offer. MVP then approached Shelton Benjamin, who readily accepted the offer. The three men formed The Hurt Business and proved that they're a force to be reckoned with.

As a part of The Hurt Business, Shelton Benjamin captured the 24/7 Championship and his first win on WWE RAW after fourteen years. Now, Shelton Benjamin is a three-time 24/7 Champion in the WWE.

Bobby Lashley's message to Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin appeared on WWE's The Bump. On the show, the duo spoke about The Hurt Business and MVP's match against Apollo Crews.

While talking about The Hurt Business' domination Bobby Lashley said that the faction is a threat to Brock Lesnar.

"We pose a threat to everyone. Apollo was just the first one. We pose a threat to Drew, we pose a threat to the tag Team division, we pose a threat to everyone. including Brock Lesnar."

After sending a threat to Brock Lesnar, Lashley asked Benjamin whether what he said was true. Benjamin responded saying;

"Any and everyone. Everybody is a target"

