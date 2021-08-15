Bobby Lashley reveals his five dream matches

WWE has released a clip to hype the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions. This snippet has current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley listing down his five dream matches in the WWE.

Bobby Lashley will be appearing on the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions alongside the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin. The episode is set to air this Sunday, 15 August on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network worldwide

WWE released a YouTube clip featuring a bonus scene from the episode. In the bonus scene, Bobby Lashley revealed the top five men he would have liked to square off against. The list included all-time greats such as the Undertaker, the Rock, Eddie Guerrero, Brock Lesnar, and of course, Stone Cold Steve Austin himself:

"Never had an opportunity to work the Undertaker and I think he's incredible. Everybody knows the Undertaker is that icon match. The Rock - just for your entertainment, I think that would be an awesome opportunity. Eddie Guerrero - when I first started, Eddie Guerrero was mentoring some of us coming up. Just amazing. I just loved to watch him work. Brock Lesnar - Everybody, since the day that I stepped into wrestling, people have been comparing us and wanting us to wrestle. So I think that's something for the fans. And Stone Cold Steve Austin - so he said he had one more match left in him, let's do it." revealed Lashley.

Bobby Lashley goes face to face with Goldberg next week on RAW

WWE have announced that Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will meet face-to-face in the ring on the go-home episode of RAW before Summerslam. The intensity will be at fever pitch and sparks will fly when these two behemoths collide one last time before their Summerslam matchup.

Watch WWE Summerslam Live on Sony Ten 1 (English) channel on 22nd August 2021 at 5:30 am IST.

