Bobby Lashley names one former WWE Champion he would love to face

Bobby Lashley has been presented with the same opponent for the past few months in Drew McIntyre. Since their bout at WrestleMania 37, the All Mighty has been unable to shake off the Scottish Warrior's never-ending attempts to take back the WWE Championship.

This hasn't stopped Lashley from considering potential future challengers for his WWE Championship. In fact, Bobby Lashley is especially intrigued by the idea of having a couple of matches with former WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Bobby Lashley was asked about a possible storyline featuring the Hurt Business and The New Day, revolving around Kofi.

Lashley jumped at the prospect of having a few matches with Kofi and praised the 14-time tag team champion for everything he has done for the business. He is even open to giving Kofi the championship rematch he never received:

"Hell yeah. Someone like me stepping up in a fight against Kofi, it should be a layup and that’s not how people think it will go down. That’s what excites me about Kofi. I like Kofi and what he’s done for the business, and to have a fight with him, I would love to have that opportunity. He was a world champion and the one opportunity that he didn’t get was to have another shot at the title." said Bobby Lashley. (H/T: Yahoo! Sports)

They did have a match a few weeks back where Kofi Kingston came out on top. Unfortunately, it wasn't a title match, something we would all like to see in the near future.

Bobby Lashley's business partner, MVP has been trying to recruit Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley may want to face Kofi Kingston in the ring, but the way things are moving it looks like he may have him as an ally before that happens. Lashley's business associate, MVP, has been trying hard to recruit the former WWE Champion to the Hurt Business.

This has left Kofi Kingston a bit annoyed, as he has not appreciated MVP's attempts to rip him away from his friends and family.

It could be interesting to see Kofi Kingston betray the New Day and make his move to the side of the Hurt Business. It would also be fun to see him work alongside MVP and Bobby Lashley.

Would you like to see Kofi Kingston make the switch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

