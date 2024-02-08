Bobby Lashley makes bold claim about the current place of his WWE career

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently made bold claims regarding the current place of his wrestling career.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are currently involved in a rivalry with The Final Testament. The two groups were scheduled to face each other in a six-man tag team match on the latest edition of SmackDown. However, a huge brawl broke out before the referee could start the contest.

During his appearance on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Lashley praised The Street Profits for their in-ring talent and several accolades within the company. The former United States Champion claimed that at this stage of his career, The All Mighty wants to help other superstars grow.

"When I first came with this group, The Street Profits already had their Triple Crown. They did a lot of things already. I think those guys are amazing, and I think the sky is the limit for what those guys are capable of doing. For me, the place I am in my career is to carry help lift someone else and to use what I've built to help somebody up. And that's what I tried to do with The Street Profits," he said.[From 50:12 to 50:38]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Karrion Kross hypes up rivalry with Bobby Lashley

Karrion Kross recently formed a new faction, with Authors of Pain, following the latter's shocking return at the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown. The tag team helped the former NXT Champion attack The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. The two factions have been feuding ever since.

Kross recently took to Instagram to hype up his rivalry with The All Mighty. The 38-year-old revealed he had been following the latter's career very closely. He further predicted that his rivalry with the former WWE Champion is going to be violent:

"I’ve been watching him [Bobby Lashley] since the beginning of his career. I watched him win •every• title, watched him lose every championship. Watched him crush people with his bare hands on Mania. Seen him at his lowest points. In my opinion, he set the bar for modern day heavyweights. He gets up and comes back for more. But so do I. This is going to be good…And very violent," wrote Kross.

The storyline involving the two factions has been rather lackluster. The Stamfor-based company would be hoping for the feud to pick up momentum before WrestleMania XL so that it leads to a payoff at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on the rivalry between The Pride and The Final Testament? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE