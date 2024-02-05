Bobby Lashley's potential WrestleMania 40 showdown to feature violence, predicts WWE star

Bobby Lashley managed to build his reputation again in the second half of 2023 after being largely inactive despite all of the former WWE Champion's prowess. The 47-year-old veteran has won many championships, and accomplished things even outside his tenure in the global juggernaut, including a solid MMA career record of 15 wins with only two losses under his belt.

While there is enough time between now and April, the WrestleMania 40 card could feature a one-on-one match between The All Mighty and Karrion Kross.

The Doomwalker recently formed a new faction called The Final Testament alongside Authors of Pain. The new faction targeted Lashley and The Street Profits on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, and the two teams have been feuding ever since.

On Instagram, Kross admitted that he has been following Lashley's career from the beginning. Furthermore, he credited the former WWE Champion for setting the bar for modern-day heavyweights. He concluded his statement by predicting violence in their future encounter.

"I’ve been watching him [Bobby Lashley] since the beginning of his career. I watched him win •every• title, watched him lose every championship. Watched him crush people with his bare hands on Mania. Seen him at his lowest points. In my opinion, he set the bar for modern day heavyweights. He gets up and comes back for more. But so do I. This is going to be good…And very violent," wrote Kross.

This past Friday night, B-Fab joined Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins, which garnered a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. The four superstars will look to bring the fight to The Final Testament on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

When Bobby Lashley asserted his value over Brock Lesnar in WWE

Lashley and Lesnar locked horns three times in three countries over a year between January 2022 to February 2023. Despite each encounter being highly anticipated, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley left a lot to be desired.

Nevertheless, the feud culminated in Canada, with The Beast getting himself disqualified from the match by hitting a low blow, owing to his inability to break The Hurt Lock submission hold.

During an interview with PERFORM Podcast during the summer last year, The All Mighty was asked about his and Lesnar's position in WWE in terms of ranking who is the bigger star. This was in relation to UFC star Frank Mir making his pro-wrestling debut.

"If Frank Mir came into the WWE, I believe he should go through Brock to get to me, not me to get to Brock, because I'm not the stepping stone for anyone," Lashley said.

Considering the format of the WrestleMania match card over the years, one can safely assume that if Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross is the direction the company is heading with the behemoths at Lincoln Financial Field, their match could have a stipulation.

