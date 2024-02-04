"Already wasted", "She about to cook" - WWE Universe sounds off on major development in Bobby Lashley's Road to WrestleMania

An argument can be made that Bobby Lashley has not been booked in the best possible way by the WWE Creative team in the past few years.

So far, though, The All Mighty is better off than where he was last year on the Road to WrestleMania, leading a popular babyface faction with a strong set of rivals to boot.

The feud between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross has been slowly building up for an entire year, beginning with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the eve of WrestleMania 39. However, it seems a section of viewers feel Karrion Kross doesn't stand as a credible foe, considering his current booking against the former WWE Champion.

Moreover, Briana Brandy (B-Fab) joined Lashley's clan this past Friday night to even things up. This sparked some comments on social media as fans believe inserting Bianca Belair, or even Jade Cargill, would have been ideal.

Check out some reactions below:

Fan reactions

The Pride vs. The Final Testament is a fresh rivalry on SmackDown, which has scope for all of the stars involved to get ample television time. Kross, AOP, The Street Profits, and B-Fab were all underutilized talents on the roster.

As for Lashley, his former stablemate in The Hurt Business, Shelton Benjamin, recently spoke candidly about The All Mighty's selfless demeanor.

What is the end game for Bobby Lashley's WWE WrestleMania story?

They say it's not the destination itself that is important, but the journey. Bobby Lashley spent a large chunk of 2023 off television despite being healthy and ready to go. His absence was owing to a rushed blow-off match with Brock Lesnar and scrapped plans with the late Bray Wyatt.

Since recruiting The Street Profits, Bobby has experienced a surge in popularity among the masses. After missing out on WrestleMania 39, it looks like the former WWE Champion will not go down without a fight this time.

Karrion Kross returned with reinforcements on the New Year's Revolution-themed episode of SmackDown (the first show of the blue brand in 2024). While it gave him a fresh start, former Superstar Matt Morgan has criticized the way WWE Creative handled him at the Royal Rumble.

Do you want to see Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE