Brock Lesnar's feud with Bobby Lashley is confusing, claims former WWE writer [Exclusive]

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar forced a controversial finish to his match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, but that led to a weird serve on RAW this week.

MVP announced on WWE RAW that Omos has decided to challenge Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania. He accused Lesnar of being a cheat for hitting Lashley with a low blow. He demanded that The Beast accept Omos' challenge by making an appearance on next week's RAW.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that the feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had confused him. He argued that what The Beast did at Elimination Chamber was a heel move, but it did not get the reaction the creative team wanted. Hence, they now want Lesnar to face a heel on RAW.

But Russo asserted that they had not built Bobby Lashley as a strong enough babyface to appear equal while standing across from a potential "heel" Lesnar. He discussed the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said:

"I am so confused, and we have been so confused over this. Can we agree that what Lesnar did at Elimination Chamber was one hundred percent heel. What you and I talked about was that they weren't building Bobby as a strong babyface. So, now when Lesnar does that, it really doesn't give them the reaction they want because Lashley wasn't a huge over babyface. Okay, so now Lesnar's going to wrestle a heel in Omos, so he is a babyface again after kicking Bobby Lashley in the referee. What is... what is all of this?" [56:31 - 57:30]

Vince Russo and Legion of RAW host Dr. Chris Featherstone later concluded that Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is a ploy to set up Bobby Lashley's return. They also believe this would be the perfect opportunity to reunite the Hurt Business.

Brock Lesnar went off the script at WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar was dominant in his match against Bobby Lashley until The All Mighty confined him to a Hurt Lock. The Beast looked desperate to escape the submission hold and hit Lashley with a low blow. He then delivered an F5 to punish the referee for ending the match and awarding the win to Lashley via DQ.

Moments later, he put Lashley through the table and attacked the WWE match official with a second F5. The crowd cheered for The Beast, who walked out of the arena with a big smile. Recent backstage reports have claimed that the second F5 for the referee was unplanned, and Lesnar went off the script on the spot.

WWE has not yet confirmed if Brock Lesnar will appear on next week's RAW to accept Omos's WrestleMania challenge. It will be interesting to see what awaits The Beast when he returns to the red brand.

