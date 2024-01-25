Former WWE Superstar recounts protecting Bobby Lashley despite his selfless nature

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits united on SmackDown as a heel stable, but fans showered so much affection towards them that they became babyfaces by default.

Speaking of The All Mighty and factions, his most notable run in the Stamford-based promotion thus far was during the pandemic, when he formed The Hurt Business.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Lashley's former stablemate, Shelton Benjamin termed him ''extremely generous in the ring, to a fault.''

"Bobby Lashley, extremely generous in the ring, to a fault. There were times we would be putting together matches and guys would suggest things to do with Bobby, and Bobby is nice. Bobby is like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ That’s when me or Cedric or MVP would step up and go...we understood where Vince was trying to get Bobby and we would go, ‘No, no. You can do that with me, you can do that with him. You can’t do that to Bobby.’" said Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin added:

"We were protecting Bobby even when Bobby wouldn’t protect himself. When Bobby was willing to do business, we were like. ‘No. We know where they’re trying to get you.’ Everybody was working to help everybody else." [H/T: Wrestlezone]

It is unclear what the future holds for Bobby Lashley in WWE as the Road to WrestleMania officially commences this Saturday night. The All Mighty will be joining several other top stars at Royal Rumble to punch his ticket to the main event of The Show of Shows.

The Pride vs. The Final Testament on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross returned to WWE on the New Year's Revolution-themed episode of SmackDown earlier this month. He also had reinforcements in the form of Akam and Razar, the Authors of Pain. Their faction will have a face-to-face confrontation with The Pride in the upcoming edition of the blue brand, as disclosed by The Doom Walker last Friday night.

It seems WWE fans love everything about The All Mighty's faction, except their name. Needless to say, their confrontation with The Final Testament is something viewers are keenly looking forward to.

