Popular faction get called out as 'The Yes Men of WWE' during SmackDown

The Final Testament sent a message during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The newly-formed faction has been in intense conflict with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits ever since the alliance formed between the Authors of Pain and Karrion Kross. They made a bold statement directed at their rivals during this week's show of the blue brand.

In a backstage promo, Kross asserted that he was well aware of who Lashley and the Street Profits truly were, 'The Yes Men' of WWE. Kross also said that The Final Testament were the 'disruptors' and hence did not receive the same opportunities. Karrion claimed that their disruptive nature made people uneasy. He concluded the promo by extending an invitation to Lashley and the Street Profits for a face-to-face confrontation next week, aiming to determine who truly deserved the title of The All Mighty.

“The whole world will truly see who the real All Mighty actually are ⏳," Karrion Kross said.

You can watch the entire segment below:

The faction has made a compelling start to its run, especially with the recent inclusion of the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the group moving forward.

What have been your initial impressions about The Final Testament? Let us know in the comments section below.

