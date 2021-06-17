Bobby Lashley makes a bold statement about upcoming Hell In A Cell match [Exclusive]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and opened up about his upcoming Hell In A Cell match against Drew McIntyre.

Lashley has never been inside Hell In A Cell and is in for the fight of his life when he steps inside the unforgiving structure this Sunday. Lashley has been involved in several demanding contests throughout his career but Hell In A Cell is an entirely different ballgame.

Rick Ucchino mentioned how there have been several classic Hell In A Cell encounters in the past and asked Lashley if there was any pressure ahead of the match due to the same. Here's what The All Mighty had to say in response

"You always have to make your match your match because all those matches have different stories, all those matches have different reasons. All those matches have different energy going into it. So you just make your match the best that you can have. And I think, with Drew and I, just going from our WrestleMania match, it's going to be rough, it's going to be seriously... and just putting us in this Hell In A Cell... I can only imagine how my body's gonna feel Monday, 'cause I'm gonna do whatever it takes to take that title, and I know he's willing to do whatever it takes to take it away from me."

"So it's gonna be crazy, and I think, as far as where it gets ranked, I think it's going to be up there with one of the best," said Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley will have to give his very best on Sunday to live up to his statement

Bobby Lashley's statement is certainly one to keep in mind as Hell In A Cell has been the setting for some of the instant classics in WWE history. Be it The Undertaker vs Mankind at King of the Ring 1998, or Sasha Banks vs Bayley at last year's event, fans have witnessed some mind-numbing action inside the structure.

Bobby Lashley and McIntyre will have to be at the top of their game to deliver another barnburner inside the demonic structure.

I hope the All Mighty Bobby Lashley beats Drew McIntyre at #HIAC… I also hope more potential challengers get built up, it feels like nobody is in that orbit right now. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sd8wugYPrX — Larry McAllister II (@LARRYTRON) June 15, 2021

Lashley is a talented athlete who has proved his detractors wrong on more than one occasion in the past. It would be interesting to see if The All Mighty can overcome McIntyre once again to end the feud and retain his WWE Title.

Do you believe Bobby Lashley and McIntyre have it in them to have an unforgettable Hell In A Cell battle that's going to be talked about for years to come? Sound off in the comments section.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Alan John