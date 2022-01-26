"It does bring a little bit more" - Bobby Lashley on if his match with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble is the biggest of his career

Bobby Lashley has commented on whether his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar will be the biggest of his career thus far.

The two behemoths will clash at Royal Rumble for the coveted WWE Championship. This will be the first time they'll face each other in a singles match in WWE.

During his recent appearance on BT Sport's The Run-In program, Bobby Lashley gave a roundabout response on whether colliding with Brock Lesnar was the biggest match of his career. He compared it to his and Lesnar's previous opponents.

"But as far as like the biggest matchup, I’d say probably. But you know, let’s look at it, Drew McIntyre is the future of the business. I think he’s gonna be one of the biggest names in the wrestling business and I had an opportunity to get in the ring with him several times. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, there’s a lot of [guys] out there so I can’t always say the biggest because the biggest is hard to compare but, for night now in my career, I can say it does bring a little bit more than any other matchup for me, yes," said Lashley. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bobby Lashley doesn't think his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble will be their last

The Almighty vs. The Beast Incarnate is more than a decade in the making. Both combat sports athletes made a name for themselves by beating people up in and outside WWE.

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, while Bobby Lashley has an undefeated winning streak in Bellator MMA. Facing Lesnar is a match that Lashley has been demanding for a long time, and he stated during the interview that Saturday night wouldn't be the last time that he'll share a ring with The Beast.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who would you like to see emerge as the winner at Royal Rumble? Bobby or Brock? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will walk out with the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble? Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley 2 votes so far