Bobby Lashley names himself and 2 former WWE Champions as the most important stars of the pandemic era

Bobby Lashley had a career turnaround in 2020 and has not looked back since then. He stepped up his game as one of the most important superstars in WWE's pandemic/Thunderdome era.

However, he recently named two other former world champions as the most important superstars who could be counted on in 2020 and 2021.

The Thunderdome/pandemic era of WWE was perhaps one of the most interesting periods in the company's history. It was certainly unique as the company went 16 months without a live audience.

Fans have been back regularly for over a year now, but there have been a few superstars who raised the bar during that era.

Speaking to The Tennessean, Bobby Lashley named himself, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre as the superstars who WWE could count on during the Thunderdome era and explained that they are now helping younger WWE stars:

"I — alongside guys like Sheamus and Drew — stepped up and showed that we were the type of performers who could be counted on to consistently show up and give total effort. We've all evolved our talents and are now helping the WWE Superstars younger than us to achieve another level in the company and become the top stars of tomorrow."

It should be noted that Sheamus and McIntyre were just two of the names he mentioned. This isn't to ignore the fact that stars like Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Asuka also played a crucial role during the pandemic era.

Bobby Lashley is enjoying the peak of his popularity in 2022

Bobby Lashley enjoyed a second brief stint as WWE Champion in 2022 before losing the title to Brock Lesnar inside the Elimination Chamber. However, he quickly returned from an injury and has had three major victories in premium live events (losing just once).

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will continue to dominate!



I will restore order to the



Nation stand up! 🏾 🏾 @WWE I will be a fighting champion!I will continue to dominate!I will restore order to the #USTitle #AllMighty Nation stand up! I will be a fighting champion!I will continue to dominate!I will restore order to the #USTitle! #AllMighty Nation stand up! 👊🏾👊🏾 @WWE https://t.co/fcG8fNo74u

It led to him dethroning Theory to win the United States Title for the third time in his career, and he is currently at the peak of his popularity. 2022 has witnessed The All Mighty transition into a highly successful babyface role.

Despite turning 46 a few days ago, he has shown no signs of stopping or slowing down. Would you like to see The All Mighty become world champion again? Sound off in the comments below.

