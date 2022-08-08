"If you beat me, that’s a huge deal" - Bobby Lashley names WWE Superstars he would like to step up to challenge him

There isn't any shortage of challengers for Bobby Lashley when it comes to the United States Championship in WWE.

The All Mighty recaptured the WWE United States Championship at the Money in the Bank event when he defeated Theory for the title. Lashley is now looking to bring prestige back to the championship in the months ahead on Monday Night RAW.

Bobby Lashley was a guest on the latest edition of The Masked Man Show, the 46-year-old discussed a wide variety of subjects. When asked about who he would like to step up and face him for the WWE United States Championship, Lashley named a long list of people he'd like to put the title on the line against.

"[Mustafa] Ali, incredible. Apollo [Crews], incredible. Ricochet, incredible. Those guys. Shelton [Benjamin], Cedric [Alexander], all these guys that haven't had an opportunity to step up and have that big match," Bobby Lashley said. "There are the Seths [Seth Rollins] and Kevins [Kevin Owens] that are on that different tier, but we have such a stacked roster on RAW and SmackDown and so many guys are ready to step up and take the challenge. I'm here. I say this all the time, in order to hold a title in WWE, you can't just have cool moves. You have to be willing to fight. I'm a big test for anyone. If you beat me, that's a huge deal, you're now on a different level in WWE."

Bobby Lashley on why defeating him for the United States Championship should be considered a big deal

Lashley believes whoever defeats him for the United States title will be taken to a different tier in WWE. With The All Mighty set to defend the title against Ciampa on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, it will be interesting to see how that match will affect Ciampa's placement on the roster.

"You separate yourself from just being a guy trying to make it. If you beat The All Mighty, you're on a different tier," Lashley continued. "I welcome it for some of these guys. I'd like for one of these guys to get to that point where they start beating me so I have someone to challenge. I want Ali to step up, drop everything down, knuckle up and start swinging. I want Theory to get to that point where he can look me face-to-face, put his hands up and start swinging and take me out. I want these guys to be able to do that. I welcome that." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's comments? Do you think Ciampa has a chance to become the new United States Champion tomorrow night on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

