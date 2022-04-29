Bobby Lashley has one-word reaction to scary fall at WWE live event

Bobby Lashley has finally reacted to his nasty fall at the latest WWE live event in Newcastle, England.

The All Mighty took on Drew McIntyre in singles action at a live event on April 28, 2022. At one point during the contest, Lashley hit the ropes and the top rope immediately broke. He fell outside the ring in an incredibly scary visual.

The former WWE Champion took to Instagram soon after, where he shared the video of his fall and dubbed himself 'unstoppable'.

It should be noted that Lashley seemed fine after the fall and continued the match.

🍂 aimsˎˊ˗ @bayIynch okay to answer a few questions! Yes this was tonight at the newcastle show. Bobby seems to be fine and un injured- he continued the match. okay to answer a few questions! Yes this was tonight at the newcastle show. Bobby seems to be fine and un injured- he continued the match.

Bobby Lashley is currently feuding with Omos on WWE RAW

The All Mighty made his WWE return on the road to WrestleMania 38 following a short hiatus. He targeted Omos and a match was set between the two at The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania, Lashley put Omos down, thus putting an end to his undefeated streak. Mere 24 hours later, MVP betrayed him and revealed that he was now aligned with The Colossus. Lashley and Omos have faced off at WWE live events twice since then, with the former winning both bouts via DQ.

On the latest edition of RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated the giant in an arm-wrestling match. Following the loss, Omos attacked Lashley as fans watched in disgust. The two men are all set to collide again at WrestleMania Backlash.

Lashley is currently one of the most popular acts on WWE TV. He made his return four years ago and didn't do much of note during the first two years or so. In early 2021, he won his first WWE Championship by defeating The Miz on an episode of RAW. Lashley later lost the title to Big E when the latter cashed in his MITB contract.

He won his second WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022. Unfortunately, his second WWE title run didn't last long and he lost the title at Elimination Chamber 2022. Lashley has tasted main event success and would want nothing but to get back on top once again.

